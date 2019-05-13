|
|
Frankie Earlene Johnson
- - JOHNSON, Frankie Earlene, age 79, passed away at a local hospital on Friday, May 3, 2019. Ms. Johnson is preceded in death by her parents, Staphion Earl Blankenship and Frankie Inella Allen Blankenship; her husband, Billy Ray Johnson; and one brother, Billy Dewayne Johnson. Survivors include one daughter, LaDonna (Earl Ray, Jr.) Mann of Foley, AL; one sister, Janice (Jimmy) Jacks of Lightwood, AL; one sister-in-law, Jenny Johnson of Lightwood, AL; three grandchildren, Jennifer Sanspree, Dewayne Mann and Billy Mann; two great grandchildren, Courtlyn Sanspree and Tony Sanspree, II.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Union Christian Church Cemetery with Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home directing. Pallbearers include Earl Ray Mann, Jr., Dewayne Ray Mann, Billy Earl Mann, Blake Bass, Tommy Quinn and David Nystrom.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 13, 2019