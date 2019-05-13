Services
Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home - Wetumpka
8801 U.S. Highway 231 North
Wetumpka, AL 36092
(334) 567-7880
Graveside service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Christian Church Cemetery
8188 Lightwood Road
Marbury, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frankie Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frankie Earlene Johnson


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frankie Earlene Johnson Obituary
Frankie Earlene Johnson

- - JOHNSON, Frankie Earlene, age 79, passed away at a local hospital on Friday, May 3, 2019. Ms. Johnson is preceded in death by her parents, Staphion Earl Blankenship and Frankie Inella Allen Blankenship; her husband, Billy Ray Johnson; and one brother, Billy Dewayne Johnson. Survivors include one daughter, LaDonna (Earl Ray, Jr.) Mann of Foley, AL; one sister, Janice (Jimmy) Jacks of Lightwood, AL; one sister-in-law, Jenny Johnson of Lightwood, AL; three grandchildren, Jennifer Sanspree, Dewayne Mann and Billy Mann; two great grandchildren, Courtlyn Sanspree and Tony Sanspree, II.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Union Christian Church Cemetery with Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home directing. Pallbearers include Earl Ray Mann, Jr., Dewayne Ray Mann, Billy Earl Mann, Blake Bass, Tommy Quinn and David Nystrom.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now