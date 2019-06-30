|
Franklin Porter
Montgomery - PORTER, Franklin, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away June 27, 2019. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 1120 Bragg Street, with Rev. Farrell Duncombe officiating. Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. Kappa Alpha Psi Memorial Service (closed to the public) will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Encompass Hospice.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 30, 2019