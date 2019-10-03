Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
More Obituaries for Fred Kirkland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Kirkland Jr.


2019 - 2019
Fred Kirkland Jr. Obituary
Fred Kirkland Jr.

Montgomery - Fred Kirkland, Jr., age 90, passed away peacefully, at his home in Montgomery, Al. on the morning of September 30, 2019. Born on October 27, 1928, in Grady, Al., he was the oldest of three boys and was a hard worker from early on. Fred spent 42 years working for Buckeye Cotton Oil Co. and ADM. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a faithful member of the Vaughn Park Church of Christ and attended regularly as long as his health allowed. He was a good friend, a helpful neighbor, and a wonderful dessert maker. He loved spending time outdoors, growing fruits and vegetables for his family and tending to his beautiful flower garden. Fred was loved by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Kirkland, Sr. his mother, Lucy Harwell Kirkland; his wife, Annie Glenn Sanders Kirkland; his son, David Sanford Kirkland and his brothers, Jesse Dozier "JD" Kirkland and Jack "Pat" Kirkland. He is survived by his son, Fred Michael Kirkland; daughter-in-law, Joan Perdue Kirkland, his granddaughters, Alison Gwyn Harris (Heath) and Ann Elise Taylor (Jeremy); and his great grandchildren, Adalyn Ruth Harris and Micah Sellers Taylor. Fred will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Services for Mr. Kirkland will be Friday, October 4, 2019, at 2:00 PM with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019
