Fred Warren
Montgomery - a resident of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on April 12, 2020 at the age of 95. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years; Beverly J. Warren; son, Michael Warren (Jan), daughter, Carol Riemer (Sidney); five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one sister. Colonel Warren was a highly decorated officer who served in the Air Force for 33 years seeing action during World War II, Berlin Airlift, Korean War, Vietnam War. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross while flying 35 missions in the B-24. He will be buried at Fort Sam Houston, Texas at a later date.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020