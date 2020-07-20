Frederick Ashby Rall
Fort Walton Beach, FL - Lt. Col. US Army (Retired) Frederick Ashby Rall, age 85, of Fort Walton Beach, FL, passed away on July 18, 2020. He was born in the Panama Canal Zone on February 23, 1935 to Staten Eugene Rall and Mary Burke Woodard Rall. At age 11 he lived in Occupied Japan while his father served on General MacArthur's staff. It was inevitable that he began to envision a military life for himself. After prep school at Sullivan's in D.C., Fred received entry into the US military Academy at West Point and there found lifetime friends. He graduated in 1956, receiving a BS degree and later a Masters in Education from Boston University. He served in Alaska; Ft. Campbell, KY; Ft. Benning, GA; twice in Vietnam (1964-5 and 1968-9) the Pentagon; Germany; and Hurlburt Field, FL (Air Ground Operations School). Fred's Military awards included 2 Meritorious Service Medals, Air Medal, 2 Bronze Stars, Purple Heart, Legion of Merit, Combat Infantryman Badge, Airborne and Ranger. Retiring from the military in 1983, Frederick became a Science Teacher at Max Bruner Middle School from 1984-1997.
Fred loved God and served in Westminster Presbyterian Church as an adult Sunday school teacher in 1980's and 90's. Safe Harbor Presbyterian in Destin Fla, was his last church home for 16 years.
He belonged to the West Point Alumni Association; Military Officers Association of America; DAV; Sons of American Revolution.
Frederick married Lucinda Hall of Montgomery, AL, in 1961 and together they raised three children; sons, Cpt. Raoul Ashby Rall, US Navy (wife Lisa Nelson); Jefferson West Rall (wife Heidi) and Staten Mitchell Rall.
Fred had four grandchildren, Aneliese, Emma, Lillian, of Jacksonville Fla, and Charlton Rall, of Austin Texas.
Funeral services will be Thursday July 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Emerald Coast Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until the service hour. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
