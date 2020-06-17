Frederick Bischoff
Montgomery - Frederick (Fred) William Bischoff, Sr. was born in Birmingham, Alabama on January 3, 1941 to Floyd and Alice Bischoff. A resident of Montgomery, Alabama and faithful member of St. Bede Catholic Church, he passed away on June 15, 2020. After graduating Banks High School and the National Institute of Technology, Fred started a 44 year career with GE in the Apollo Support Division working on the Saturn V rocket and finished strong in Medical Systems.
Fred was proceeded in death by Frederick Bischoff, Junior, his son; and Carolyn Huffman, his sister. He is survived by Paula McHale Bischoff his wife of 55 years; daughters, Lisa Higginbotham and Jennifer Kimble; sons-in-law Mike Higginbotham and Joe Kimble; daughter-in-law, Melanie Bischoff; grandchildren, Amber Logan (Justin), Brandi Spotten (David), Courtney Bartlett (Daniel), Preston Bacchus, Joshua Higginbotham; great grandchildren, Garmin Spotten, Skylar Spotten, Noah Logan, and Lizzy Bartlett; brothers, Bobby Bischoff (Harriet), JJ Bischoff, Delmar Bischoff (Lynn), Floyd Bischoff; sisters, Marion Clark (Hank), Jean Turner (John), Betty Gray (Johnny); and a host of nieces and nephews, other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to UAB Benevolent Fund for the UAB Habitat House Build or the Alzheimer's Association. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.