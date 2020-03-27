Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Frederick John Abrahamson

Frederick John Abrahamson Obituary
Frederick John Abrahamson

Montgomery - Frederick John Abrahamson passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, after an extended illness. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he met his wife, Vigdis, there and they moved to Chicago to live until 1988. They relocated to Montgomery and was part franchise owner of Taco Bell. He enjoyed collecting many different items. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Einar Abrahamson. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Vigdis; children, Fred (Kris), Lisa, Tom; grandchildren, Ben, Parker, Tucker, Isabella, Tyler, Arden, and Ansley; sisters, Lora and Louise Baird. The family will have a private family gathering later. Online condolences may be made at www.leak-mc.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
