Frederick William Stowell
Ramer - Frederick (Fred) William Stowell passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 close to his home in Ramer Alabama. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 3, 1943 and grew up in Cornwells Heights, Bucks County. He was an active member of the Boy Scouts. He also developed his life-long interest in amateur radio and earned an Amateur Extra License at the early age before he was able to drive. He majored in electrical engineering at Drexel Institute of Technology participating in their work cooperative program by being employed both at RCA and the Frankford Arsenal as an intern. After receiving his B.S. degree, he worked at the Frankford Arsenal full time with a year fully paid sabbatical to complete a M.S. in electrical engineering at Drexel University. He worked in Frankford Arsenal's proof house automating the testing of ammunition for NATO marrying testing equipment with computer data collection when computer use was at its infancy. While at the Arsenal he instructed a few courses in explosives: making, detection and disarming bombs, at Philadelphia's Police Academy. During this time, Fred took up flying as a hobby. He became a certified pilot with an instrument and commercial rating. Before the Frankford Arsenal Closed in 1977, Fred moved onto working at the Naval Air Development Center (renamed the Warfare Center) in Warminster, PA. There he worked on the instrumentation of P3 aircrafts among other projects. Eventually his job moved to Patuxant River Naval Air Station, where he retired in his early 60's. Since his retirement he moved to Ramer Alabama where he lived his remaining years. Fred was active in the Montgomery Area Radio Club (MARC). He was also a storm spotter and SKYWARN Net Controller, reporting severe weather in the Ramer locale. Fred was a loyal customer to The Ramer Café where he ate breakfast, lunch and Friday night dinner. Fred was a very genuine person and cared for his family, friends and community along with his furry friends(cats).
Fred is survived by a son, Gregory T. Stowell and daughter-in-law Julianna Stowell of Sacramento, California, and three grandchildren: Nina (13), Hudson (10) and Ridley (3) Stowell, a sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and George Milligan of Ramer Alabama. He is predeceased by his parents Olga Stowell nee Balanetsky and Alfred W. Stowell and a daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) A. Stowell.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions in Fred's honor to the Montgomery Amateur Radio Club P.O.Box 3141, Montgomery AL 36109-0141
Arrangements for Fred Stowell's Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be Saturday, March 30th at the Ramer Cafe from 5pm-8pm.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019