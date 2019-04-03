|
Fredric "Bill" William, Sr.
Felio - Fredric "Bill" William, Sr. was born January 30, 1933 and passed away April 1, 2019. He is preceeded in death by his sister, Barbara Drinkard. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Josephine Felio; children, Fredric William Felio Jr. and wife Linda, Steven Marshall Felio and wife Dawn, Gail Felio Yeargan and husband Frank; grandchildren, Will Felio, Marcie Felio, Heather Stinson, Chad Yeargan, Amy Ross and Becky Wagner; 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; one brother, Donald (Deb) Felio. He was born and raised in Mobile, Alabama and lived in Prattville 47 years. He served 2 years as a member of the US Marine Corp. A faithful member of Prattville First United Methodist Church and long standing member of Prattville Lions Club where he recently received the Melvin Jones Award for Humanitarian Services. He was also an avid Auburn fan holding season tickets for over 50 years. Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm at First United Methodist Church followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 pm. Members of the Prattville Lions Club will serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to Prattville First United Methodist Church, 100 4th St., Prattville, AL 36067
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2019