Services
Ridout's-Brown-Service Prattville Chapel
347 East Main Street
Prattville, AL 36067
(334) 365-5982
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
100 4th St.
Prattville, AL
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
100 4th St.
Prattville, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fredric William
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fredric "Bill" William Sr.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fredric "Bill" William Sr. Obituary
Fredric "Bill" William, Sr.

Felio - Fredric "Bill" William, Sr. was born January 30, 1933 and passed away April 1, 2019. He is preceeded in death by his sister, Barbara Drinkard. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Josephine Felio; children, Fredric William Felio Jr. and wife Linda, Steven Marshall Felio and wife Dawn, Gail Felio Yeargan and husband Frank; grandchildren, Will Felio, Marcie Felio, Heather Stinson, Chad Yeargan, Amy Ross and Becky Wagner; 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; one brother, Donald (Deb) Felio. He was born and raised in Mobile, Alabama and lived in Prattville 47 years. He served 2 years as a member of the US Marine Corp. A faithful member of Prattville First United Methodist Church and long standing member of Prattville Lions Club where he recently received the Melvin Jones Award for Humanitarian Services. He was also an avid Auburn fan holding season tickets for over 50 years. Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm at First United Methodist Church followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 pm. Members of the Prattville Lions Club will serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to Prattville First United Methodist Church, 100 4th St., Prattville, AL 36067
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now