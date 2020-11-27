G. Norman Kennessey, Sr.
Montgomery - G. Norman Kennessey, Sr., one of the last surviving World War II veterans, passed away Wednesday morning November 25 at the age of 96. Norman was retired from Winn-Dixie after almost 50 years of service. He loved his family, working in his yard and making Christmas crafts.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Delphia, of 72 years of marriage and five children: Cheryl (Joe) Stewart of Louisiana; Norman Jr. of Harpersville; David (Karen) of Chelsea; Randy (Wanda) of Wetumpka; Melissa (Jerry) of Prattville including 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchldren, one great-great grandchild, 3 sisters-in-law from West Virginia: Anna (Bob) Sisson, Reba Medley, Rosalee Medley and his nephew Dennis Williams of California.
Services will be at Leak Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Sunday morning at 10:00. Visitation will begin at 9:00. Family and friends are invited to attend. Mask required.
If so desired, as your expression of sympathy for Norman Kennessey, please donate to the American Cancer Society
in memory of daughter-in-law Judy Kennessey.