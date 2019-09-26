|
|
G. Windell Saffles, Sr.
Montgomery - Mr. G. Windell Saffles, Sr., age 88, of Montgomery, AL, passed away on September 23, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center East.
Funeral: Saturday 9-28-19 at 2:00 PM at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne. Visitation: Saturday 9-28-19 from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne
Burial: Gravel Hill Cemetery. Officiating: Cassidy Neighbors
Mr. Saffles was born in Chattanooga, TN on January 13, 1931. He worked for Kraft Foods Company, National Life and Accident Insurance Company & New York Life Insurance. Mr. Saffles also pastored at South Daisy Baptist Church & Tiftonia Baptist Church near the Chattanooga area.
Survivors: Son: Jeff (wife Donna). Daughter-in-law: Patty. Grandchildren: Greg (wife Gretchen), Tiffany (husband Hillary), Amanda (husband Roy) & Jessica, 9 Great-Grandchildren
Preceded in death by: Wife: Bettye Saffles. Son: Gordon W. Saffles, Jr. (Windy). Daughter: Jill Saffles. Brother: Thomas Saffles. Sister: Agnes Mills
Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements www.burtfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019