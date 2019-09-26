Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Burt Chapel-Fort Payne
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Burt Chapel-Fort Payne
Resources
More Obituaries for G. Saffles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

G. Windell Saffles Sr.


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
G. Windell Saffles Sr. Obituary
G. Windell Saffles, Sr.

Montgomery - Mr. G. Windell Saffles, Sr., age 88, of Montgomery, AL, passed away on September 23, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center East.

Funeral: Saturday 9-28-19 at 2:00 PM at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne. Visitation: Saturday 9-28-19 from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne

Burial: Gravel Hill Cemetery. Officiating: Cassidy Neighbors

Mr. Saffles was born in Chattanooga, TN on January 13, 1931. He worked for Kraft Foods Company, National Life and Accident Insurance Company & New York Life Insurance. Mr. Saffles also pastored at South Daisy Baptist Church & Tiftonia Baptist Church near the Chattanooga area.

Survivors: Son: Jeff (wife Donna). Daughter-in-law: Patty. Grandchildren: Greg (wife Gretchen), Tiffany (husband Hillary), Amanda (husband Roy) & Jessica, 9 Great-Grandchildren

Preceded in death by: Wife: Bettye Saffles. Son: Gordon W. Saffles, Jr. (Windy). Daughter: Jill Saffles. Brother: Thomas Saffles. Sister: Agnes Mills

Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements www.burtfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of G.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.