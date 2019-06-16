|
Gail Pugsley Hudgens
Montgomery - Gail Pugsley Hudgens, 60, a longtime resident of Montgomery, a gracious warrior and a friend to all, died Thursday June 13, with her family by her side.
After graduating from Jefferson Davis High School in 1977, she earned a degree in Corporate Finance from the University of Alabama. Gail was a successful businesswoman, a popular antique dealer, an enthusiastic tennis player, a beach walker and a dog lover. Gail's two sons were her sun and moon.
She was a daughter of the late Joyce Curran Speight and James Douglas Pugsley Sr., and was an active member of Church of the Ascension.
Gail is survived by two sons: Samuel Rushton Hudgens and Charles Curran Hudgens; a brother: James Douglas Pugsley Jr. and his wife, Melanie Regnier; a sister: Carol Pugsley Jones and her husband, William Bonner Jones III; seven nieces and nephews: Will and John McIntosh, Lillianne Hudgens, Emily and Katherine Jones, Helen and Lilly Regnier; and devoted friend, Dr. William Joseph Leuschke, a kind and indispensable ally during Gail's six-year struggle with cancer.
The Rev. Candice Frazer will conduct funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday June 17 at Church of the Ascension. Burial rites will follow in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends in Ascension Hall beginning at 10 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Hastings Azar, Clay Penton Cook, Richard Jay Donnell Jr., William Burghardt Heilpern Jr., McKenzie Allen Jones, Frank Elmore McGough III and Ellis Griffin Terry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church of the Ascension, 315 Clanton Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104; The Montgomery Humane Society, 1150 John Overton Dr., 36110; or the , .
Do all the good you can,
By all the means you can,
In all the ways you can.
In all the places you can,
At all the times you can,
To all the people you can,
As long as you ever can.
John Wesley's Rule
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from June 16 to June 17, 2019