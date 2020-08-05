1/
Gail Shegon
1938 - 2020
Gail Shegon

Montgomery - Gail Stewart Shegon, age 82, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. Gail was born March 19, 1938 in Montgomery, AL. Gail is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, August J. Shegon; children, Christie Ennis (Jim); Mark Shegon (Tina), Pat Shegon (Holly); brother, Allen Stewart (Judy); sisters-in-law, Charlotte Stewart and Susan Stewart. A funeral mass for Gail will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11:00 AM at St. Peter Catholic Church, 219 Adams Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104 with a committal to follow at St. Margaret's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gail's memory may be made to FUMC Respite Program, 2416 Cloverdale Park, Montgomery, AL 36106; or St. Peter Catholic Church, 219 Adams Ave., Montgomery, Alabama 36104. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared atwww.Leak-MC.com for the Shegon family.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
