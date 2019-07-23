|
Dr. Gail Williams
Montgomery - Dr. Gail Williams died July 14, 2019. He was born in Canandaigua, New York, on January 10, 1938, the son of the late David Marvin Williams and Merle Davenport Williams.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Hannah Anker Williams; daughters Andrea Undieme and Shelly McCown (David), of Orlando, FL, Allison Sinclair (Max) of Ottawa, Canada, and sons David M. Williams of Coldwater, MI, and Justin Amore (Erin) of Culver City, CA. In addition, Dr. Williams holds dear his seven grandchildren: Katelyn Undieme, Todd Undieme, Nathan McCown, Aleesha Kimble, Alyssa Sinclair, Jayde Amore and Brody Amore, and his great-grandson, Beau Kimble. He is also survived by his siblings Patricia Wakefield of Jacksonville, FL and David G. Williams of Louisville, KY.
Dr. Williams completed undergraduate studies at the University of Rochester then went to the Duke University School of Medicine where he held fellowships in Biochemistry, Human Genetics, and Neurosciences and became a member of Alpha Omega Honor Medical Society. He received his M.D. degree from Duke in 1962. He interned at Duke, held a two-year fellowship in Epidemiology at the National Institute of Neurological Disease and Blindness, National Institutes of Health, did an additional year of study in human genetics at the University of Michigan Medical School, then completed a three-year residency in Psychiatry at the Ypsilanti State Hospital, where he later served as chief of the outpatient clinic.
He was an avid, life-long student of literature, biography, science, medicine, neurology, history, sociology, spirituality and religion. He enjoyed being active in Montgomery Sunrise Rotary Club. He loved the Episcopal Church, church music, jazz, ballet, theater, and donating to causes he cared about. He liked sports, but his favorite exercise was gardening on a scale that called for deliveries of top soil and river stones. He loved to teach and to encourage. He loved the practice of medicine and he especially loved doing prison psychiatry. Retirement wasn't in his vocabulary. He loved and respected his patients and his colleagues in correctional medicine, and enjoyed his work at Mississippi State Penitentiary until illness made it impossible for him to continue. He loved Mary Oliver's poem, Instructions for Living a Life - Pay attention, Be astonished, Tell about it.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, July 24, at 2 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church. There will be a reception immediately following. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in celebration of Dr. Williams' life to Grace Episcopal Church, 906 Pike Road, Pike Road, AL 36064.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 23, 2019