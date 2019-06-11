|
Gaines "Bubba" Chapman Chastain
Montgomery - Gaines "Bubba" Chapman Chastain, age 75, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
He was an active member of Church of the Holy Spirit. Bubba proudly served with the Air National Guard. He was a blessing and a light to his family and numerous others.
Bubba is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Gail Chastain; his children, Heidi Chastain Dorough (John), Holly Chastain Nini (Dacques), Chris Chastain, and Heather Chastain Collins (Brian); his grandchildren, Chapman Chastain (Blaire), Hollis Chastain, Sarah Dorough, Matt Dorough, Luke Dorough, Bella Collins, and Will Collins; and his great granddaughter Ella Rose Chastain; his brother, Alva Bienville "Benny" Chastain, Jr.; and numerous extended relatives.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish. Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Jackson, Alabama at Bethel-Jones Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in his name to () or Living Water International for a water well to be dedicated in his name (www.water.cc/bubbachastain).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AlabamaHeritageFH.com for the Chastain family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 11, 2019