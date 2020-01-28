Services
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
334-271-4404
Gardner Jackson (Jack) Posey

Gardner Jackson (Jack) Posey Obituary
Gardner Jackson (Jack) Posey

Gardner Jackson (Jack) Posey died January 27, 2019. He is survived by Nadine Mask Posey, his wife and soul mate for the past 50 years and his sons Jason (Paige) and Wesley (Kandace), grandsons, Jackson and Jonas and granddaughter Harlee.

Jack was the son of the late Fred and Iris Posey of Prattville and brother of the late Stewart Posey.

Jack enjoyed a long relationship with the military, serving in the U. S. Army's Special Forces and in the U. S. Air Force Reserve.

During his professional career he worked in the broadcasting industry both radio and television, on and off the air, hospitality field as a General Manager for several different hotel chains throughout the southeast and retired when he was a Vice President of Risk Management for an insurance company.

A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
