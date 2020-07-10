Gary Chester Williams
Montgomery - Gary Chester Williams of Montgomery passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, after a brief illness. A native of Montgomery, Gary was born on February 29, 1944. He was preceded in death by his parents W. Chester and Nell Anne Harris Williams. He is survived by his beloved wife of fifty years, Judith Bressler Williams; daughters Emily Williams Strickland (Michael) and Amy Adele Williams; grandchildren Annabel McElroy Strickland, William Chance Strickland, and Drake McQueen Smith; sister Debbie Williams Coblentz (Craig); numerous nieces, nephews and other family; and his faithful Labrador Retriever, Foxy.
Gary was a commercial general contractor along with his father. He was a member of the Montgomery Lions Club and president of its Blue-Gray Association. He served two terms as president of the Montgomery Humane Society.
An accomplished chef, Gary loved nothing more than cooking for his friends and family. Gary, who never met a stranger, was a loyal friend to many. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and hunter. A member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at Auburn University, Gary loved pulling for his Tigers.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday July 11, 2020, at Alabama Heritage, Reverend John Ed Mathison officiating. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Brown, George Clements, Seabie Kennamer, Jerry Moore, Laurens Pierce, and Ray Roton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Montgomery Humane Society or your favorite charity
.