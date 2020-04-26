|
|
Gary Dale Moore
Decatur, GA - Jan. 3, 1935 - Apr. 25, 2020
Gary Dale Moore, 85, of Decatur, GA passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. A graveside service will be at 10 am on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Providence Cemetery with Bro. Bertis Ray officiating.
The President of his Senior Class of 1953 at Hatton High School, Gary earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Agricultural Economics from Auburn University. He was a member of the Montgomery First Baptist Church for 30 years and presently a member of First Baptist Church in Decatur, Georgia. Gary was a veteran of the US Army, an Auburn University fan of all sports, Coach for all the children's recreational sports and an avid golfer. He volunteered and worked with the Nationwide Golf Tournament held in Montgomery for players to get their PGA card.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Laverne Campbell Moore; son, Gregory James Moore (Emma); daughter, Susan Janan Moore; grandchildren, Brittni Joy Moore, Catherine Janan Moore, James Douglas Moore, Matthew Gary Moore, Michael Greg Moore, Kristina Janell Moore and Angela Chen; sister, Mary Faye Moore DeShazo (Rois); brother-in-law, Ray Campbell; sisters-in-law, Marcilla Campbell Weems (Donald) and Patsy Bain Campbell; nieces and nephews, Cynthia Bockman, Jim and Elizabeth Moore, Kay Hamilton (Julian), Jeff Campbell, Pam Baker, Karen Shumake (Doug), Kim Bell (Julian), Donna Sprinkles (Steve), Beverly Campbell and many other great-nieces and nephews, and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, FT and Dessie Newman Moore; brothers, Paul Moore (Etta Dean), Edsel Moore (Lucy), and Gurnia Moore (Lorene); and sister, Helene Moore Oliver.
Pallbearers are Matthew Moore, Julian Hamilton, and Julian Bell.
The family extends special thanks to the caregivers at Emory University Hospital and Bridgeway Hospice, and the Benton House of Decatur, GA caregivers and staff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Montgomery AL Humane Society, 1150 Overton Drive, Montgomery, AL 36110, the place from where he adopted his beloved companion, Charlie; and to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
