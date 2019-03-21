|
|
Gary Daniel Dean Sr.
Montgomery - Mr. Gary Daniel Dean Sr., a native of Montgomery, Al and a resident of Daphne, Al died on Monday March 18, 2018 at a local hospital. He is survived by his wife Lucile Massey Dean, two children Lucy Dean (Patrick Cameron) Wright, and Gary Daniel (Dawn Grayden) Dean Jr. five grandchildren , seven great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held from Providence United Methodist Church on Thursday March 21, 2019 at 1PM. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 12 until 1PM. Interment will be in Pine Rest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family request donations may be made to Providence United Methodist Church in Mr. Dean's name, 32200 Jimmy Faulkner Dr., Spanish Fort, Al 36527
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019