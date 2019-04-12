|
Gary (Darrell) Green
Montgomery - Gary (Darrell) Green, age 59, was a native of Montgomery, AL and longtime member of the IBEW. He passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Visitation will be at 11:00am, followed by a service at 12:00pm, on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Catoma Baptist Church. Darrell was preceded in death by his son: Holden Seth Green; his father: Franklin Donald Green, Sr; and his uncle: Samford Grubbs. He is survived by his wife: Tami Murphy Green; daughters: Ashley Simmons (Phillip) and Brittany Cox; grandsons: Ethan Simmons and Shane Simmons. He is also survived by his mother: Josephine Green; his brother: Don Green (Becky); his niece: Shana Green; his nephew: Austin Green; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 12, 2019