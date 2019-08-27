|
Gary Jay Beers
Montgomery - The Eternal Optimist. The Real Deal. Loyal. Kind. Quick witted. Gary Jay Beers, born May 24, 1943, died August 24, 2019. Gary loved golf, his wife, Lisa Palmer Beers and his daughter, Nicole Simone Beers. He cherished his family and extended family and close friends. He loved politics and making people feel good about themselves, which he learned from his father. He loved animals, Alabama Football, "Sister Act", Fannie May "Pixies", Motown music, the company of people from many walks of life, and playing pool with Minnesota Fats. He was the third child to Russell and Ruby Beers who preceded him in death as well as his brother, Bill Beers and sister, Pat Deehr. Gary is survived by his wife, Lisa and daughter Nicole; his sisters-in-law, Daria Palmer, Anita Palmer Croghan (Tom); brothers-in-law, Chris Palmer (Beverly Crampton Palmer), Matthew Palmer; and several nieces and nephews. Gary attended Holy Angels grammar school in Sandusky, Ohio, and graduated high school in Cleveland, Ohio, then furthered his education earning his degrees from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan where he was member of the golf team. Gary's love of golf led him to be a staff member during the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club for over 30 years. He enjoyed being a Golf Digest Panelist, the golf coach at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School and winning two city tournaments in Montgomery and more. Gary was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. He was a lobbyist for several organizations including Alabama Forestry Association. Gary was State Parks Director in the Alabama Department of Conservation. The last 20 + years, Gary was an agent with New York Life. A heartfelt thank you to all the staff at John Knox Manor who he loved because they raised his spirits every day, and appreciation to all his many caregivers at home.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 1:00pm at St. Peter Catholic Church, in Montgomery with Mass at 2:00pm and burial following at St. Margaret's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Advanced Center for Parkinson's Research at UAB in Birmingham, AL.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 27, 2019