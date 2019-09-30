Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Big Springs Baptist Church
2003 Co Rd 77
Billingsley, AL
View Map
Gary R. Wright Sr.

Gary R. Wright Sr. Obituary
Gary R. Wright, Sr.

Millbrook - Gary R. Wright SR, 66, of Millbrook, passed away peacefully on September 28th 2019 at Prattville Baptist Hospital, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer. He was the high school sweetheart, best friend and soul mate of Melinda Wright of 47 years.

What he was most proud of was his three children and 7 grandchildren, sons, Gary Wright Jr. and wife Marie of Millbrook, Barry and wife Amy of Plantsville, CT, and daughter, Angela Wright and fiancé Scotty McQueen of Deatsville. Grandchildren, Destiny Nolan, Matthew Barkley, Jacob Wright, Molly Wright, Patrick Wright, Preston Smith, Chandler McQueen and 1 great-grandaughter, Emily Barkley. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Shirley Hester, and brother, Marshall Wright. He left behind several nieces and nephews of which he adored.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 2nd at 11 am at the Big Springs Baptist Church, 2003 Co Rd 77, Billingsley, AL. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, October 1st at Prattville Memorial Chapel, 841 Fairview Ave. Prattville, AL from 6-8 pm.

For full length obituary, please visit www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 30, 2019
