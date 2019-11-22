|
|
Gayle Kennedy Griffin
Wetumpka - Funeral Service for Gayle Kennedy Griffin, 74, of Wetumpka, Alabama, will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Ronnie Boulware will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Gayle passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at UAB-Birmingham Hospital. She was born on January 4, 1945 in Alexander City, Alabama to James Duward Kennedy and Vida Lee Gooden Kennedy. Gayle loved her family dearly. She was a member of Comer Memorial Baptist Church. Gayle enjoyed her pets, shopping on QVC, cooking and giving advice to others, eating raw oysters and music. She was always very concerned about family, friends and even people she had not yet met.
She is survived by her daughters, Tracey Rogers (Jeremy) of Sevierville, Tennessee and Abby Pope (Benjy) of Montgomery, Alabama; grandchildren, Scott Moore, Matt Moore, Ben Pope, Katie Pope, Jessica Daigle, Sarah Rogers, Chloe Rogers, Lacey Rogers, Jaylee Rogers and Brittany Farr; two great grandchildren; sister, Jeann K. Camp (Bob) of Millbrook, Alabama; two nieces and two special friends, Bobbie Gilliland and Brenda Easterwood.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James Lee Griffin; parents and brother, Fred Kennedy.
Memorials may be made to: Humane Society of Elmore County, 255 Central Plank Rd., Wetumpka, Alabama 36092 or to Joy to Life Foundation, 2350 Fairlane Dr., Suite 130, Montgomery, Alabama 36116 or www.liveheregivehere.org.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019