|
|
Gene Arthur Sator
Montgomery - Mr. Gene Arthur Sator, a resident of Montgomery, AL expired September 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Resurrection Catholic Church. Interment in Alabama National Cemetery on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born August 23, 1941 in Washington, D.C. to the late Constance Geneva and Gene Daniel Sator. He was the oldest of five children. Gene received his education from District of Columbia Public School System, graduating from Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1959. Upon completion of high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served four years. After leaving the service, he made Los Angeles, CA his home. It was in Los Angeles where he met Constance Yvonne Smith, and in 1969, they were wed. Gene worked for Southern Pacific Railroad as a payroll clerk for 31 years. He eventually retired from Union Pacific in 2001, and he and Constance made Montgomery, AL their home. Gene was a caring and supportive person. He loved and cared deeply for his family. He also cared sincerely for his Resurrection Catholic family. Gene is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Constance; sisters, Veronica, Allison and Leah; brother Jamaal Shakur and a host of loving relatives.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019