Gene T. Turner
Millbrook - Gene T. Turner, 75, of Millbrook, Alabama passed away on June 8, 2019. He is survived by; his wife of 55 years, Peggy Turner; son Tom (Karen) Turner; daughter Jennifer (Michael) Farish; and grandchildren; Andy, Matthew, and Mary Grace Farish; and Ashlyn Cate and Larkin Turner. Mr. Turner was preceeded in death by infant daughters, Hope and Dawn, and granddaughter, Brittany Farish. Visitation will be held on June 11, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Southern Memorial Funeral Home, 3154 Highland Avenue in Montgomery. Graveside services will be held on June 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 9504 US 331.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 11, 2019