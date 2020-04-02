Services
Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
2284 West Fairview Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 263-0477
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevia Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevia Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genevia Wright Obituary
Genevia Wright

Wright, Mrs. Genevia, was born in Reform, AL. to Joe L. and Connie Dean Dantzler. She married Alvin Wright April 15, 1970 and they remained in union until her passing. Genevia, affectionately known as "Aunt Genevia" to many, loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed teaching bible truths for over 40 years as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Mrs. Wright Life will be celebrated with a private celebration, with Phillips-Riley Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Genevia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -