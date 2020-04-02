|
|
Genevia Wright
Wright, Mrs. Genevia, was born in Reform, AL. to Joe L. and Connie Dean Dantzler. She married Alvin Wright April 15, 1970 and they remained in union until her passing. Genevia, affectionately known as "Aunt Genevia" to many, loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed teaching bible truths for over 40 years as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Mrs. Wright Life will be celebrated with a private celebration, with Phillips-Riley Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020