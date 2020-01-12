Services
Georganne Schwend Newman

Montgomery - Mrs. Georganne Elaine Schwend Newman, age 84, a life-long resident of Montgomery, AL passed away at home on Saturday, January, 11, 2020 after an extended battle with Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lee Anne Newman, and her parents, Annie Lee Dickey Schwend and George Fredrick Schwend. She was a longtime member of the Church of Christ. In her later spiritual life, she was a member of First United Methodist Church. Georganne was a 1954 graduate of Lanier High School and Massey Draughon Business School. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Cecil Newman; her children, Paige Newman Sullivan (Kevin), Rob Newman (Laura); her grandchildren, Lee Anne Sullivan (fiancé, Ryan Roque), Jordan Sullivan, Evan Sullivan, Webb Newman and Annalaura Newman. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Leak Memory Chapel at 1:00pm with a funeral service at 2:00pm. Rev. Jay Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First UMC Respite Care, Montgomery, AL or The Salvation Army.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020
