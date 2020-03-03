Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George A. Dennis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George A. Dennis Obituary
George A. Dennis

Tallassee - George A. Dennis, 94, passed away March 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Jesse Dennis; his five siblings, Archie Dennis, Guther Nelson, Julian Dennis, Wilton Dennis and Carson Dennis. He is survived by his wife, of 71 years, Katie Dennis, his children, GeorgeG. Dennis (Dianne), Brenda Strickland (Michael) and Jason Dennis; two grandchildren, Michael B. Strickland (Jessica) and Bethany Lee (Zac) and two great grandchildren, Harper Grace Lee and Saylor Faith Lee. Services for George will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Leak Memory Chapel at 2:00 PM with the visitation at the funeral home from 12:30 - 2:00. Burial will follow at Kaylor Cemetery in Tallassee, Al.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -