George A. Dennis
Tallassee - George A. Dennis, 94, passed away March 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Jesse Dennis; his five siblings, Archie Dennis, Guther Nelson, Julian Dennis, Wilton Dennis and Carson Dennis. He is survived by his wife, of 71 years, Katie Dennis, his children, GeorgeG. Dennis (Dianne), Brenda Strickland (Michael) and Jason Dennis; two grandchildren, Michael B. Strickland (Jessica) and Bethany Lee (Zac) and two great grandchildren, Harper Grace Lee and Saylor Faith Lee. Services for George will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Leak Memory Chapel at 2:00 PM with the visitation at the funeral home from 12:30 - 2:00. Burial will follow at Kaylor Cemetery in Tallassee, Al.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2020