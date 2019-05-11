|
|
George Arthur Havel
Marbury - Mr. George Arthur Havel age 82 of Marbury Alabama passed away May 4, 2019 surrounded by family. The family will receive friends at Brookside Funeral Home Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 6 until 8 PM. Mr. Havel is survived by his wife of 22 years, Shirley Havel; sons Larry (Lee) Havel, Randy (Janet) Havel; daughters Amy (Bob) Furlong, Rebecca (John) Elliott, Cindy (Rob) McCammon; brothers Arthur (Linda) Havel, Gene (Cindy) Havel; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many many friends. Mr. Havel was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Elsie Krchak Havel. Brookside Funeral Home directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 11, 2019