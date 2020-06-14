George Edmund Ewing
Wetumpka - George Edmund "Ed" Ewing, age 87, of Redland, Alabama passed away at his home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born on August 30, 1932 in Brierfield, Alabama to George L. and Florence P. Ewing. He grew up in Wilton and graduated from Montevallo High School in 1950. He graduated from the University of Alabama in 1955 with a degree in journalism. Following college, he served 2 years in the Army. He began his professional career at the University of Montevallo where he met his bride, Carolyn Broadaway. They wed on June 14, 1958. During his career, he worked for Athens College (now Athens State University) and Morton Thiokol in Huntsville, before moving to Montgomery for a long stint in public service. He served as Director of Publicity and Information for the State of Alabama, and served as Press Secretary for two governors. Following public service, he co-founded Viewpoint, a consulting firm, and subsequently founded Tel-Ed Communications. He was a member of Mulder Church. He loved his Lord, his family, his church, and his community. He was a prayer warrior and an encourager. He loved to laugh and tell stories. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Broadaway Ewing, his son Bob (Tracy) Ewing, three grandchildren, Katelyn Elizabeth Ewing, George Edmund Ewing, II, and Robert Herston Ewing, and his sister-in-law, Virginia Broadaway Russell. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mulder United Methodist Church, with Dr. Matt Mobley officiating. A graveside service will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Clayton, AL at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Mulder United Methodist Church, 3454 Firetower Road, Wetumpka, AL 36093
Isaiah 6:8 Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, Here am I; send me.
Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.