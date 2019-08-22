|
Dr. George F. Seier
Prattville - Dr. George Fletcher Seier, Jr., 71, much-adored husband, father, healer, and friend, died Saturday, August 17, 2019, while vacationing at Lake Michigan with his beloved wife, Mary Susan. He was a brilliant veterinarian and veterinary surgeon, who practiced in Prattville for more than fifty years.
George graduated from the Auburn University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1972 and later established Cobbs Ford Pet Health Center, a state-of-the-art clinic. George always remained dedicated to studying and mastering new techniques, and his was the first private clinic in Alabama to offer laser surgery for animals. He was dedicated to his work and was every animal's friend. He was a skilled horseman and loved the thrill of the foxhunt. Above all, George was devoted to his family. Steadfast, smart, and calm, he was the person everyone counted on, and he never let us down.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Susan Garrett Seier; a daughter, Laura Susan Hooper Thornton and her husband, Joe; a sister, Louise Seier Poundstone and her husband, Mike; and his grandchildren, Joseph Seier Thornton, Mary George Thornton, and Dalton Cross Hooper. He was preceded in death by two sons, Dallas James Hooper and David Garrett Hooper, and by his parents, George Fletcher Seier and Page Haralson Seier.
The Rev. Scott Arnold of St. Marks Episcopal Church will conduct a memorial service on Friday, August 23 at 10:00 a.m. at Prattville First United Methodist Church, 100 East 4th Street.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Prattville/Autauga County Humane Society, 1009 Rueben Road, Prattville, AL, 36067 or to Service Dogs of Alabama, 8365 Mobile Hwy. Hope Hull, AL 36043.
To contribute to the Dr. George F. Seier '72 Memorial Scholarship Fund at the AU College of Veterinary Medicine, checks should be made to the AUF and denote the scholarship in the memo line.
AUCVM,
Office of Development
104 Greene Hall
Auburn, AL 36849
You may also call (334) 844.1254 with additional questions.
All things bright and beautiful
All creatures great and small,
All things wise and wonderful,
The Lord God made them all.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 22, 2019