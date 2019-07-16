Services
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
(334) 215-0180
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
1928 - 2019
George Malley Franklin Obituary
George Malley Franklin

Montgomery - George Malley Franklin, age 91, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. George was born June 22, 1928 in Luverne, Alabama to Benjamin Melvin and Mittie Lowman Franklin. He was the youngest of three children.

George was a member of the Blue Lodge Order of Freemasonry, Oak Park Lodge Shriner—Scottish Rites, Eastern Star of Alabama, United Methodist Church; member of Fairview United Methodist Church and served on various church committees; an usher; UMC men's association, Alabama Cattleman's Association, Montgomery Builders Association, Lowndes Academy Booster Club, Saint James Booster Club, Montgomery Firefighters Association, Cantelou BBQ and Camp Stew Sale/Pool Board, and Retired Firefighters Association of the City of Montgomery, Alabama. He retired from the Montgomery Fire Department after 22 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Mariah McWhorter; his brother, Lowman Franklin, Sarah Jeffcoat Franklin, mother to four of his children; and Ruby Floyd Franklin, mother to two of his children.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Spivey Franklin; four daughters; Georgia Ann Schwarzauer (Chris), Susan Elizabeth Holler (John), Linda Farrell Johnson, and Lucy Mariah Underwood (Neil); two sons, R.T. Floyd (Lisa), and Buck Franklin (Riki); one stepson, Troy Spivey; fourteen grandchildren; Kim Harris, Karen Ridings (Jamie Coble), Leigh Ann Loughridge, Jennifer Pouncy, Jessica Asher (Johnny), Hannah Garrett (Scott), Robert Thomas Floyd (Brittany), Jeanna McNeil (Keith), Rebecca Holt (George), Kate Floyd, Tyler Franklin, Connor Franklin, Dustin Dougherty (Sydney), and Jonah Spivey; eighteen great grandchildren; and sister-in-law Dorothy Franklin.

A Celebration of Life for George will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home with a visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairview United Methodist Church Memorial Funds or the Scottish Rites Learning Center.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AlabamaHeritageFH.com for the Franklin family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 16, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
