George McQueen
Ramer - George Edward "Ed" McQueen, age 67 died peacefully on Tuesday, March 19 2019, at Diversacare of Montgomery. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, 24 March 2019, at 2:00pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church located in Ramer, Alabama with Pastor Luke Finklestein and Pastor Mitch Haubert officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, 24 March 2019 at Mount Zion Baptist Church from 1:00pm until 2:00pm. Ed was born at Stabler Hospitalon 31 March 1951, to parents George E. McQueen Sr. and Mabel Till McQueen who preceded him in death. He was the oldest child of three children. Ed served in the United States Army and in the Alabama Army National Guard from 20 September 1970 to 20 June 2002. He last served with the HQ(S) STARC in Montgomery, Alabama. During his service, he served as a Signal Officer, Artillery Officer, Military Police Officer, Food Service Officer, and as a Safety Program Manager Specialist. He received numerous decorations and awards. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Compinents Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Meda, Army Service Ribbon, Reserve Components Oversea Training Ribbon. He served the Alabama Army National Guard for over thirty-two years. He served in the Enlisted corp, the Warrant Officer Corp, and the Officer Corp. Ed enjoyed staying busy mostly with his grandchildren Luke, Skylar, Destiny, Cherish, Ali, Mary Grace, Mitch III (Bubba), Samuel, Henry, Clhoe Bell, Molly, Brantley, Sawyer. In his version of retirement, he enjoyed riding his Harley's, driving his Corvette with MyCala(Bug) to Florida, fishing in the pond, hunting, and visiting his children. Ed is survived by his wife, Melissa Gibson McQueen (Missy), sons, Joseph "Jodey" Andress (Monica), Jason McQueen (Kim) , Mitchell Haubert Jr. (Amy), daughters Melissa Miller (Brian), Amy Haubert, Amanda, Shayna, and MyCala (Bug) McQueen, sister Lucy McQueen, Brother Elbert McQueen (Lea), Father -in -Law ; Henry "Hoot" Gibson (Barbara); Brothers -in- Law; Henry "Billy" Gibson (Connie), Conrad Missildine (Cheryl), Sister-in-Law Felicca Bryant and Lea McQueen. Nieces Reese McQueen McCurry (William), Cheyenne Skipper (Austin), Jessica Spurlin (Mark), Laura Ashely Rainey (Josh). Nephews Dakota Gibson (Courtney), Hays McQueen (Anne), Brandon Bird, and a host of great nieces and nephews. Honorary Pallbearers include: Conrad Missildine, Billy Gibson, Ed Cancel, Louie Wallace, Sonny Hall, Johnny Butler, Rick Lewis, Billy Betts, Bill, James Earl Wallace, Fred Paulk, Ed Hughes, Mark Green, Hubert Chance, Terry Brooks, Ron Cantey, and the 231st Military Police Battalion Joe Willie Williams. The family welcomes flowers or donations in lieu of flowers to a
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 23, 2019