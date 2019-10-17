|
George Michael Henry
Hope Hull - George Michael Henry passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the age of 49. He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Denise Lowery Henry; his children, Abby Smith (Phillip), Amber Whittington, Amy Whittington, Porter Henry, Davis Henry; his granddaughter, Laney Kate Smith; his parents, Davis Garrett Henry, Sr. and Margery Boyd Henry; his siblings, Davis Garrett Henry, Jr (Shena), Gus Boyd Henry (Linda), Lora Gail Bagents (Mike), Dennis Mitchell Henry (Cindy); as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Mike's priorities were faith, family, friends, and farming. Mike was a faithful member at Landmark Church of Christ where he served as life group leader and as the unofficial "deacon of the grill." As a family man, Mike encouraged his children to love God, work hard, care for friends, lead others, and have fun. His devotion to his extended family included cooking massive amounts of food and telling hilarious stories. He worked and played with his children, groomed their show calves, and coached their sports teams. Mike was a loyal friend. He befriended others through service, humor, and leadership. He served as President of the Montgomery County Cattlemen's Association, President of the Montgomery County Farmers Federation, was elected state Chairman of the Young Farmers Committee, and served briefly on Alfa's Board of Directors. He also served as Chairman of Hooper Academy's Board of Directors and was its Booster Club President when he became ill. Mike was a scholar athlete and was one of Davis Henry's three sons who all played on state championship football teams. Valedictorian of his high school class, Mike also played the leading cowboy, Curley, in Hooper's production of the musical Oklahoma! Mike graduated with honors from Auburn University with a B.S. in agricultural economics and a M.S. from the University of Florida in animal dairy science. He was head coach of the University of Florida dairy cattle judging team. As a farmer, Mike loved animals. His family farm had registered Angus, Charolais, Simmental, and commercial cattle, Boer goats, Yorkshire pigs, horses, rabbits, barn cats, Great Pyrenees, and assorted other dogs including Hudson the Dachshund he gave Denise for Valentines Day. Mike and Denise owned Pintlala Cattle Company and Michael's Custom Meats and Catering. Mike, Denise, and their five children were selected as Alabama's Outstanding Young Farm Family in 2005. Mike's life encouraged all who knew him to enjoy time in God's creation with family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday,October 17, 2019 at Landmark Church of Christ from 5:00pm-7:00pm. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00am at Landmark Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery in Snowdoun, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hooper Academy, 380 Fischer Rd., Hope Hull, Ala. 36043, in memory of Mike Henry.
