George Vernon SmithGeorge Vernon Smith, 63, passed away July 8, 2020 in Prattville, AL. He was born January, 11, 1957 in Birmingham, AL. He was educated in Birmingham city schools, attending Woodlawn High School, Jefferson State Junior College, and received a bachelors degree from the University of Alabama, Birmingham. George worked as a professional photographer with Sam J. Irvin Professional Photography and eventually purchased the company and operated it until he retired. George liked fishing and being outside with friends. George was a Methodist and participated in the Methodist Men's Club. He is survived by his brother, David J. Smith, Jr. A graveside service and burial will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Elmwood Cemetery.