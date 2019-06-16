|
George W. Thompson, Jr
Montgomery - George William Thompson, Jr., 99, passed away peacefully at home on June 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born on April 21, 1920, he was the eldest son of Mary Thomas Thompson and George W. Thompson, Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary Thompson Fabbrini, his two brothers John Adolphus Thompson and Edward McGehee Thompson, and his infant son born in 1944.A lifelong resident of Montgomery, George graduated from Lanier High School and entered The Citadel in 1939. He left The Citadel in March 1940 to accept an appointment to The United States Military Academy at West Point. He graduated from West Point in June 1943. His class was graduated in three years in order to be deployed overseas during World War II. George married the love of his life Anne Sinkler of Charleston the day after his West Point graduation, June 2, 1943. George and Anne celebrated 76 years of marriage this year. Truly a member of the Greatest Generation, George served in the European Theater where he received the Bronze Star for heroic action in France. After serving in the army George returned home at the close of World War II and joined his father in the family wholesale grocery business. For his entire life he lived by the West Point creed of Duty, Honor, and Country. He and his beloved Anne were faithful, active members of the First United Methodist Church, including serving in capital campaigns as the Church grew in size. George was a great example to his family as a loving and affectionate husband, father, brother, son, and friend. He was a true caregiver and taught the importance of giving back to others. Though George had many hobbies and interests, his greatest love of his life was his beloved Anne. Theirs was a true love story and an example of great commitment and caring. George is survived by his wife Anne; his daughters, Nancy Thompson Sledge (Ed); Mary Thompson Stanford (Clyde); Caroline Thompson Bundy (Valerie); and son George William Thompson, III (Paulette). George is also survived by eight grandchildren; Edward Simmons Sledge, IV (Aubree), Caroline Sledge Smith, William Thomasson Sledge (Julia), Anne Parker Stanford Crawley (Brent), Elizabeth Thompson Hawke (Harrison), Adrienne Thompson Gunn (Drew), Thomas Jackson Bundy, and William Maddox Bundy. George is also survived by twelve great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank from the bottom of their hearts Ida Lucas, Linda Lucas, Betty Parker, Beulah Webster, Mamie Cohen, and Idella McCall for the loving care received over the last several years. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Karl Stegall Seminary Foundation or the Building Fund of First United Methodist Church, 2416 West Cloverdale Park, Montgomery, AL 36106. A private family burial will take place Monday, June 17. 2019 at 11 AM at Oakwood Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Montgomery at 2 PM with a visitation from 12:30 - 2 PM, Monday, June 17, 2019.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 16, 2019