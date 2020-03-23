|
Georgia Mathews Armstrong
Mathews - Georgia Mathews Armstrong, a life long resident of Mathews, AL, passed away at home on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, George H.B. Mathews, and her mother, Louise Pharr Mathews. She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Armstrong; son, Brian Mathews Armstrong (Debby); two grandchildren, Benjamin Mathews Armstrong, Sarah Katelynn Armstrong, and her beloved dog, Daisy. Georgia graduated from Sidney Lanier High School and went on to attend Huntingdon College. She was a charter member of Woodland United Methodist Church, and also a member of Magna Charta Dames and Barons, Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames XVIII century, Daughters of the American Colonist, Montgomery Historical Society, and the East Montgomery County Historical Society. The Mathews family has lived in this community for over 200 years. A private family burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Tim Meadows officiating. Because of the current pandemic, the family will have a memorial service at a later date. The family would like to give a special word of thanks to Christie Thames, Georgia's Alpha 1 nurse, and the nurses from Baptist Home Health. Memorials may be made to Woodland United Methodist Church 4428 Wallahatchie Rd., Pike Road, AL 36064, or to the Montgomery Humane Shelter at John Overton Dr., Montgomery, AL 36110.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2020