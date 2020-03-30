Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Ramer Church of Christ
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Ramer City Cemetery
Ramer - Georgia H. Strickland, 88, of Ramer, Al passed away on March 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, OM Strickland; parents, George Alfred and Ora Lee Holmes; sisters, Elizabeth Ward, Louetta Broadway; and brother, Alfred Holmes. She is survived by her sons, Mark Strickland (Barbara), Gary Strickland (Ann), Bruce Strickland (Shelia); grandchildren, Tracey Strickland, Chris Strickland, Tonya Strickland, Wesley Holbaugh, Eddie Strickland and Melisa Strickland; and her sister, Barbara Ann Porter. Mrs. Strickland was an active member of Ramer Church of Christ and Ramer Civic Club. She also regularly attended the Dublin Senior Center. She retired from GMAC after 30 years of service. Mrs. Strickland was a strong supporter of the S.M.C.A and a member of the Raider Aiders. A graveside service for Mrs. Strickland will April 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Ramer City Cemetery with a visitation from 11:30-1:00 at Ramer Church of Christ. Pallbearers will be Mark Strickland, Gary Strickland, Bruce Strickland, Christ Strickland, Wesley Holbaugh and Eddie Strickland. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Ramer Church of Christ or a .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
