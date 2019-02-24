|
|
Georgia W. Smith
Charlotte, NC - Georgia W. Smith (née Georgia Lee Weaver), 90, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Pineville, NC. She was born in Knoxville, TN on June 4, 1928 to Clarence Robert Weaver and Una Weaver (née Una Vivian Miller). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Clifford Calhoun Smith, Jr.
Georgia dedicated her life to her family and to others. She and Cliff raised four sons, moving throughout the Southeast before settling in Prattville, AL, where they lived for over thirty years. She served as a den mother for the Cub Scouts several times and later joined the Prattville Spinners, a community service organization, serving as president for a time.
Music and bridge were sources of enjoyment for Georgia. Each time she and Cliff moved, she ensured her piano went with them. She was active in church choirs and was a member of the Prattville Community Chorus. She and friends gathered weekly to enjoy playing bridge.
Georgia will be sorely missed by her four sons, Clifford Calhoun Smith III (Anne), Gregory Lee Smith (Beth), Michael Parker Smith (Beth), and Edward Timothy Smith (Marisa); seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A private family committal service will be held on February 22 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ().
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 24, 2019