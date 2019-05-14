Services
Montgomery - Hammond, Gerald Dean (Jerrye) age 81, a resident of Montgomery, AL passed away on May 11, 2019. A visitation is set for 12:00 pm on Wednesday, May 15 at White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home, 909 Lincoln Road in Montgomery, AL. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm. A committal service will be held in Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens immediately after the Celebration of Life. She was baptized in faith as an active member of Fannin Road Baptist Church. Jerrye was predeceased by her parents, J.W. McNair and Pauline McNair, her first husband Charles H. Bryant, Sr., son Charles H. Bryant, Jr., identical twin sister Barbara M. Howard and Carol Clark (Jerrye's best friend of 49 years). She is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Donald L. Hammond, son Paul R. Bryant, daughter Patricia B. Hogan, five grandchildren: Tina B. Hall, C. J. Bryant, Taylor and Trenton Bryant and Haley Brooke Hogan, brothers: Sam McNair (Annette) and Rick McNair (Carol), daughter in law Donna B. Bryant, brother in law William B. Howard, sister in law Margret B. Meckler, special friend Valgene Weldon (Liz), two great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Jerrye retired from the State of Alabama, she always felt as though she had three families: her own, her church and her work families, she loved them all. On line condolences may be shared at www.whitechapel-greenwoodfh.com.
