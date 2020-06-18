Gerald Thomas
Montgomery - Thomas, Mr. Gerald, A resident of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00PM from Phillips-Riley Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. George Garrison, officiating. Burial will follow in Jericho AME Zion Church Cemetery, Mr. Thomas will lie in state on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 1-6PM at. Phillips-Riley Funeral Home.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.