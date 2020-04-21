|
|
Geraldine Hadden Penn
Montgomery - went to her Heavenly home on April 18, 2020.
She was a true pioneer woman, working hard and enduring struggles with a can-do soul. She was admired by family and community and set the example for a never-give-up approach to life through faith in God's promises. Her great granddaughter, Mallory Gail Garmon, preceded her in this earthly departure. She is survived by her brother, Larry Hadden (Bernice); 7 children: Gerald Penn, Joan Johnson (Ed), Gail Sears (Cary), Linda Agerton (Benny) Don Penn, Janet Glaze (Richard), and Rodney Penn; 12 grandchildren: Michelle Lunsford (soon to be Ward) Andy Penn, David Wise (Denise), Shawn Johnson (Tammy), Kelle Garmon (Rickey), Melynda Buck, Ben Agerton, Abby Agerton, Matthew Morgan (Katy), Michael Glaze, Meghan Glaze, and Brynnan Glaze Pettus; 12 great grandchildren: Zac Penn, Chattley Lunsford, Hannah Davis (Jimmy), Logan Penn, Alysa Wise, Adrienne Wise, Jackson Wise, Peyton Johnson, Rick Garmon (Shea), Kindall Colquitt (Dustin), Kaylin Buck, Caylee Pettus; 7 great-great grandchildren: Brently and Allison Davis, Cayton, Barett, and Easton Garmon, Brady Driscoll, Ruby Kay Colquitt; and many nieces and nephews who meant so much to her.
Graveside services will be Saturday, April 25 at 2:00 at White Chapel on Lincoln Rd.
Visitation will be at the gravesite at 1:00.
Family would like to thank Wetumpka Health and Southern Comfort Hospice for their kind and loving care.
Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions can be made to in memory of Geri Penn.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020