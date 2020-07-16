1/
Geraldine Ivey
Ms. Geraldine Ivey, a decorated United States Army veteran and native of Pittsview, AL peacefully transitioned from this life into eternal rest on July 8, 2020 at a medical facility in Chicago, IL. Public viewing will be held July 21, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET at Taylor Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL. Private graveside services will be held July 21, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ET at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Professional funeral services are entrusted to Ross-Clayton Funeral Home in Montgomery, AL.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
