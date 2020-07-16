Ms. Geraldine Ivey, a decorated United States Army veteran and native of Pittsview, AL peacefully transitioned from this life into eternal rest on July 8, 2020 at a medical facility in Chicago, IL. Public viewing will be held July 21, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET at Taylor Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL. Private graveside services will be held July 21, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ET at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Professional funeral services are entrusted to Ross-Clayton Funeral Home in Montgomery, AL.