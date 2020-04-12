Services
Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc
2900 Citizens Pkwy
Selma, AL 36701
(334) 872-2301
Resources
More Obituaries for Geri Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geri Ellzey Craig


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geri Ellzey Craig Obituary
Geri Ellzey Craig passed away on April 10, 2020 at her home in Montgomery, Alabama. She was 79. Geri was born in Laurel, Mississippi on March 4, 1941, and grew up in Selma, Alabama, where she graduated from Albert G. Parrish High School. Geri was a well-known singer, entertainer and motivational speaker, and for 13 years was the anchor of a talk show on WSLA in Selma. She also became a successful author of two books. Geri was devoted to many causes, especially ensuring better mental health care for Alabamians, supporting Alabama creative artists and preserving Selma's historic district. She was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, National Society of Colonial Dames and the Daughters of the American Colonists.

Geri was preceded in death by her father, Barney Byron Purvis, Sr.; mother, Kathleen Purvis Walters; first husband, Billy Butler Ellzey; sister, Barbara Jean Purvis; brother, John H. Purvis and stepson, Dr. James S. Craig (LouAnn).

She is survived by her husband of thirty-five years, Rufus Hagood Craig; her sons, William Baxter Ellzey (Rebecca) and Robert Earl Ellzey, II; her stepson, William Benjamin Craig, IV (Laura); her grandchildren, William Evan Craig, Hannah Ruth Craig, Jackson Walker Craig and Robert Earl Ellzey, III, as well as by her sister, Ginger Purvis; her brother, Barney Byron Purvis, Jr. (Sandra); her nephews, B. Byron Purvis, III (Jessica) and T. Brannon Purvis and great-nephew, James Worthington Purvis.

A private burial will be held on Monday, April 13th with a Memorial Celebration to be announced at a future date. She will be laid to rest at New Live Oak Cemetery in Selma with Rev. Ben McDavid officiating and Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church - Montgomery, Alabama, the Stegall Seminary Scholarship Endowment Foundation, or to .

Please visit lawrencebrownservice.com to read Geri's full obituary.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -