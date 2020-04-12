|
|
Geri Ellzey Craig passed away on April 10, 2020 at her home in Montgomery, Alabama. She was 79. Geri was born in Laurel, Mississippi on March 4, 1941, and grew up in Selma, Alabama, where she graduated from Albert G. Parrish High School. Geri was a well-known singer, entertainer and motivational speaker, and for 13 years was the anchor of a talk show on WSLA in Selma. She also became a successful author of two books. Geri was devoted to many causes, especially ensuring better mental health care for Alabamians, supporting Alabama creative artists and preserving Selma's historic district. She was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, National Society of Colonial Dames and the Daughters of the American Colonists.
Geri was preceded in death by her father, Barney Byron Purvis, Sr.; mother, Kathleen Purvis Walters; first husband, Billy Butler Ellzey; sister, Barbara Jean Purvis; brother, John H. Purvis and stepson, Dr. James S. Craig (LouAnn).
She is survived by her husband of thirty-five years, Rufus Hagood Craig; her sons, William Baxter Ellzey (Rebecca) and Robert Earl Ellzey, II; her stepson, William Benjamin Craig, IV (Laura); her grandchildren, William Evan Craig, Hannah Ruth Craig, Jackson Walker Craig and Robert Earl Ellzey, III, as well as by her sister, Ginger Purvis; her brother, Barney Byron Purvis, Jr. (Sandra); her nephews, B. Byron Purvis, III (Jessica) and T. Brannon Purvis and great-nephew, James Worthington Purvis.
A private burial will be held on Monday, April 13th with a Memorial Celebration to be announced at a future date. She will be laid to rest at New Live Oak Cemetery in Selma with Rev. Ben McDavid officiating and Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church - Montgomery, Alabama, the Stegall Seminary Scholarship Endowment Foundation, or to .
Please visit lawrencebrownservice.com to read Geri's full obituary.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020