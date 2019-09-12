|
|
Ginger McIntosh Strickland
Prattville - Ginger McIntosh Strickland, 68, resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial Chapel on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Ms. Strickland was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Synthia McIntosh. She is survived by one brother, Robert Joseph McIntosh (Connie); many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends, Christine, Linda and Lili. The family gives their heartfelt thanks to Cynthia Jackson for her care and compassion.
www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019