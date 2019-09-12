Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prattville Memorial Chapel
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ginger Strickland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ginger McIntosh Strickland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ginger McIntosh Strickland Obituary
Ginger McIntosh Strickland

Prattville - Ginger McIntosh Strickland, 68, resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial Chapel on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Ms. Strickland was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Synthia McIntosh. She is survived by one brother, Robert Joseph McIntosh (Connie); many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends, Christine, Linda and Lili. The family gives their heartfelt thanks to Cynthia Jackson for her care and compassion.

www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ginger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now