Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL
1928 - 2019
Gladys Whitman Obituary
Gladys Whitman

Montgomery - Gladys P Whitman, age 91, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away on Friday, September 20th in Huntsville, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lassiter Whitman. Mrs. Whitman was an employee of AT&T/Bellsouth from 1946 until 1987. She was the first woman to become a supervisor for Bellsouth/AT&T. She retired in 1987 after 41 years of dedicated service. After retirement, her happiest times were spent ballroom dancing and working in her yard. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Montgomery, a member of the Tower Sunday School Class, Senior Adult Ministry, The Pioneer Club and Ballroom Dance Club. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Moore of Huntsville, Alabama, son-in-law, Bob Moore of Huntsville, Alabama; grandson Reverend Jeff Moore and wife Elizabeth, and great granddaughter, Harper Moore of Birmingham. The funeral will be at Leak Memory Chapel in Montgomery on Tuesday, September 24th. Visitation will be 10.00 and funeral at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to at .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 22, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
