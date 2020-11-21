Glen Curp FosheeMontgomery - Foshee, Mr. Glen C., a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away on November 16, 2020. Glen was born July 28, 1943 to Mrs. Alma Roma Hand Foshee (deceased) and John Curtis Foshee (deceased) in Clanton, Alabama. As the youngest of seven children growing up, Glen's family was known for entrepreneurship. An early progenitor of the Patillo Milling Company that later purchased the rights, Glen's family also ventured into the piano business and often would have Glen with his brother Ray, sell pianos door-to-door off the back of a truck while operating a storefront, Foshee Piano Company in Montgomery, AL. Glen married Juanita (Anita) Foshee and followed in the footsteps of his parents' entrepreneurship by operating several businesses, including Foshee Piano Company, Foshee Insulation Company, and Foshee Company (USPS contract). During the same period, in 1965 Glen joined the Montgomery Fire Department and retired after twenty years of loyal service in 1985. During his tenure, he served as the Montgomery Firefighter's Union president several years and was known as a dogged fighter for the interests of the men and women serving the city of Montgomery Fire Department. One of his most notable achievements was helping the firefighters of Montgomery obtain Hazard Duty pay under The Trinity Act. Another achievement he was very proud of was being among the first on scene at the 1967 Dale's Penthouse fire and carrying an elderly invalid down 10 flights of stairs. As a devoted husband, Glen provided comfort, love, and support to his wife Anita during bouts of leukemia and cancer that ultimately took her from this earth prematurely after 35 years of marriage. As a devoted father and grandfather, Glen was actively involved in the interests of his children and grandchildren. Having an avid interest in politics, Glen was actively involved in the Democratic Executive Committee years ago and worked on several political campaigns as well as having run for political office. The one word that encompasses all he was known for was his innate ability and desire to genuinely help others, help the oppressed, help those who needed a helping hand. Glen always saw the good in people and never assumed the worse. Glen was a member of Capital Heights Baptist Church and is survived by three children Cheryl Foshee Bullard (Roger), James Foshee (Ana), and Jason Foshee (fiance' Amanda, and children, Locke & Raine); four grandchildren, Justin Bullard, Ethan Bullard, Megan Foshee, and Madison Foshee; and siblings Alene LaBass, Ray Foshee (Margie), and Betty Stockett (Bob). He was preceded in death by siblings Greel Foshee, John Curtis Foshee, Jr., Laurice Culp Moseley. Funeral services will be held graveside at Greenwood Cemetery on November 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with his nephew, Randall Culp officiating.