Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Southern Memorial Funeral Home & Crematorium
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Southern Memorial Funeral Home & Crematorium
Glenn David Bailey

Glenn David Bailey Obituary
Glenn David Bailey

Montgomery - Glenn David Bailey, passed away February 23, 2020, at 74-years-old.

Preceded in death by parents, Daimon Bailey and Kathryn Gravitt Bailey, and brother, Ronnie Bailey. Survived by loving wife of 30 years, Karon Sharpe Bailey; daughters: Kathryn Hightower Hartman (Michael) and Charlotte Hightower; grandchildren, Charalyn Murphy Morgan (Harrison), Michael Allen Hartman II, Elaina Kathryn Hartman; sisters, Sandra Bailey Ball (John) and Jane Bailey; niece, Dori Ball Weatherford (Mike); nephew, David Ball (Thiot); grandniece, Elizabeth Ball; brother-in-law, Albert Sharpe; sister-in-law: Robbie Sharpe Allen (Tony).

Pallbearers (nephews): Carney Sharpe, Clay Sharpe, David Allen, Jamie Sharpe, Robert Allen, Rusty Allen. Honorary Pallbearers: Michael Hartman, Michael Hartman II, Scott Martinez.

Visitation: Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Southern Memorial Funeral Home & Crematorium. Funeral Services: Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Southern Memorial Funeral Home & Crematorium.

Glenn retired from the USAF after 22 years as a SMSGT. He served throughout the United States, as well as Vietnam, Thailand, Korea, and England. During his time in the USAF, Glenn received several service awards including the Meritorious Service Medal and the Air Force Commendation Medal. Glenn loved God, the church, researching family history, taking pictures, doing yard work, swimming in his pool, watching Troy and Auburn football, and talking to anyone and everyone.

Floral tributes are accepted or donations can be made to Dalraida Church of Christ in Montgomery, AL.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
