Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Graveside service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Montgomery - Glenn Allen Ferrell, age 88, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Cumming, Georgia. He was born in Harvest, Alabama, to Ewell and Flossie Ferrell and grew up in Athens, Alabama. After serving 26 years in the United States Air Force, he retired in Montgomery, Alabama, where he worked for JC Penny and lived for more than 40 years. Glenn was also a very active, longtime member of the Dalraida Church of Christ in Montgomery. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Agnes Rochelle Ferrell; their son, Randy Allen Ferrell; one sister and one brother. Glenn's gentle spirit will be greatly missed by his brother, Gene Ferrell (Linda); sisters, Sylvia Hogan and Joan Nave; sisters-in- law, Nell Harvey and Kathyrn Pack all of Athens , Alabama; daughter, Sharon Slack (Randall) of Cumming, Georgia; son, Neel Ferrell (Amanda) of Dawsonville, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Dolores Ferrell of Montgomery, Alabama; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, from 4:00-6:00 PM and Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 9:30- 10:30 AM at Leak Memory Chapel, in Montgomery, Alabama. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Montgomery Humane Society.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 24, 2019
