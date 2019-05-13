|
Gloria Kupferberg
Montgomery - Gloria Golson Kupferberg, age 74, passed away peacefully in her home Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the afternoon. She was surrounded by family as one of her favorite artists, Willie Nelson, played in the background. Gloria was born on the first day of Spring, March 21, 1945 in Sidney, Australia to Mallory and Kathleen (Mulhall) Golson and moved to Prattville, AL in 1961. She graduated from Autauga County High School in 1963 and from Troy State University School of Nursing in 1980. In her years serving as a nurse, Gloria displayed an innate ability to show empathy and compassion for others. She lived a life filled with love and humor, travel and adventure, and family and friends. Gloria's vibrance and laughter will be missed by the many who's lives she has touched, but her infectious smile and joy will live on in our memory. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Ira Kupferberg, her children: Lisa (Tommy) McDonald, Shon (Wanda) Seamon, Denise (John) Greer, Leslie (Morris) Capp, Eric (Ann) Roberts, Adam Kupferberg, Olivia Kupferberg, and Ashton Kupferberg, her siblings, Grady (Patsy) Golson, Shirley (Jim) Tucker, and Walter Keith Golson. She was affectionately known as "Gung Gung" by her grandchildren, Michael (Jackie) McDonald, Nathan (Tzlil) McDonald, Gloria Storm McWhorter, Mitchell (Kayla) Greer, Shon Dalton Seamon, Rhyan (Bryce) Howe, Samantha Seamon, Rhylee Greer, Moriah Roberts, Mateja Roberts, Eric Roberts, and Shalom Moon and her great-grandchildren Stella McDonald, Troy McDonald, Juda McDonald, John Christian Howe, and Joanna Tate Greer. Gloria will also be missed by numerous friends, cousins, nieces, nephews, and "yard youngins." A graveside burial service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery (route 2) on May 13, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the or Agudath Israel Etz Ahyem Synagogue. Online condolences may be made at www.LEAK-MC.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 13, 2019